Recent news:

GIC moves to underwriting profit

Charlie Thomas 31 May 2017

India's national reinsurer GIC Re has recorded an underwriting profit for the financial year 2016/17, following a 7.7 percentage point improvement in the combined ratio to 99.7 percent.

The company also recorded a 22 percent year-on-year increase in its pre-tax profits over the period to 3,624 crore rupees ($560.6mn).

The carrier also recorded an 82.2 percent increase in premium income to 33,585 crore rupees.

Total investments increased by 14.9 percent to 39,126 crore rupees, while income for the period was...

