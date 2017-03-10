Recent news:

Allianz names CFO in board reshuffle

Matthew Neill 10 March 2017

Allianz has selected Giulio Terzariol as the new CFO from next year.

He will replace Dieter Wemmer, whose contract ends later this year when he reaches the board's designated age limit of 60.

Terzariol will join the board on 1 January next year and remain on the board until 31 December 2020. Terzariol has been responsible for group planning and controlling since the start of last year and was for seven years the CFO of Allianz Life in the US...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership