Germany long-time frontrunner for Markel Europe choice

Laura Board 18 May 2017

Markel expects to add at least two senior staff to its Munich branch as the operation prepares to become a fully capitalised subsidiary in time for Brexit.

Markel International's director of national markets Simon Wilson told The Insurance Insider that the company will probably hire a finance director and some actuarial capacity in Munich.

He expects the subsidiary to be led by the branch's current head, Frederik Wulff, though the appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

The new Markel Europe...

