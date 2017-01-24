Recent news:

German carrier Sovag holds strategic review

Adam McNestrie 24 January 2017

Hamburg-headquartered (re)insurer Sovag is conducting a strategic review of its operations and also looks set to secure an imminent capital injection from its financial backers to support its future plans.

Sovag decided to hold the review as it targets improved operating performance after falling to losses.

The carrier is also looking to address ratings agency pressure after AM Best downgraded the Russian-backed carrier's financial strength rating to B+ (Good) in December and placed it under review.

Market sources have said...

