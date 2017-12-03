Recent news:

Georgia insurers Irma bill climbs to $670mn

Dan Ascher 30 November 2017

Insured losses in Georgia following Hurricane Irma have climbed to $670mn, according to the state's Department of Insurance.

The figure reflects 130,000 claims filed by state residents.

But the insured losses in Georgia represent just a fraction of the $30bn of damage that the storm is thought to have done in the US. The estimate is the midpoint of the average projected loss total put out by five modelling firms after the storm.

Irma battered Florida after making landfall as...

