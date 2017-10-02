Recent news:

Genworth pulls back notice on $2.7bn Oceanwide deal

Ted Bunker 2 October 2017

Insurer Genworth Financial withdrew a notice of its pending $2.7bn acquisition by China Oceanwide from consideration by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or Cfius, saying it would be refiled with "additional mitigation" proposals but warning that the deal may not be consumated.

"We are evaluating options to address our upcoming debt maturities and preserve the value of our businesses in the event the transaction with Oceanwide cannot be completed," said Genworth CEO Tom McInerney.

In early...

