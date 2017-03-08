Recent news:

Genworth investors favour $2.7bn China Oceanwide deal

Ted Bunker 8 March 2017

Genworth Financial shareholders have approved Asia Pacific Re backer China Oceanwide's all-cash offer to buy the Richmond, Virginia insurer and run it as an independent subsidiary.

The $5.43 per share transaction is expected to close by the middle of the year, Genworth said yesterday in a regulatory filing.

Approvals are still needed from regulators in the U.S., China, and other international markets, according to Tom McInerney, president and CEO of the mortgage and life insurance provider.

"Oceanwide is pleased that...

