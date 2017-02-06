Recent news:

Generali to discuss Intesa holding: report

Matthew Neill 6 February 2017

Italian carrier Generali is due to hold a meeting today to discuss its 3 percent stake in potential acquirer Intesa Sanpaolo, Reuters reported.



The company's investment committee is set to consider how to maintain its stake in the bank, the news agency said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

On 23 January Generali purchased a 3.01 percent stake in Intesa valued at EUR1.02bn ($1.09bn) in a manoeuvre seen as defensive.

Under Italian law, the move effectively blocks Intesa from...

