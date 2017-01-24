Recent news:

Generali shares surge after Intesa stock purchase

Laura Board 24 January 2017

Shares in Generali continued to surge on Tuesday after a stock market manoeuvre by the Trieste-based company on Monday appeared to lend credence to the latest round of bid speculation.

Generali disclosed late on Monday that it had bought a 3.01 percent stake, or 505 million shares, in Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo through a securities lending transaction. The holding was worth EUR1.2bn ($1.29bn) based on Monday's closing price.

Generali shares were up 7.8 percent at EUR 15.37 at around 10.25am...

