Recent news:

Generali shares rise on Intesa bid hopes

Laura Board 2 February 2017

Shares in Generali rose sharply today amid speculation that potential acquirer Intesa Sanpaolo could soon push the button on a takeover offer.

Intesa, which has banking, insurance and fund management operations, confirmed its interest in "possible combinations" with Generali in a statement on 24 January.

Generali shares were up almost 3.3 percent at EUR15.17 at 2.14pm GMT, after hitting an early peak of more than EUR15.40.

Shares in other European insurers and life insurers were mixed, with Allianz little changed...

