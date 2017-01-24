Recent news:

Generali shares buoyed by takeover talk

Laura Board 23 January 2017

Generali shares were up more than 6 percent this morning after Italian newspaper La Stampa reported takeover interest in Italy's leading insurer from German peer Allianz and from Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo.

Shares in Generali, previously rumoured to be a target for France's Axa, were up 6.4 percent at EUR14.59 by mid-morning in Milan to value the total equity at just under EUR22.8bn ($24.4bn).

As of 11:30 CET, the shares had moderated slightly to EUR14.43, or up 5.25 percent.

La...

