Generali P&C profit falls in Q1 amid cat losses

Laura Board 11 May 2017

Generali reported a 4.4 percent year-on-year decline in operating profit at its P&C insurance division in the first quarter.

The insurer, which was briefly a takeover target of Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, said the P&C unit's operating profit fell to EUR476.0mn ($517.8mn).

The P&C division sustained EUR55mn in national catastrophe claims, which pushed the combined ratio up by 1.1 percentage points from the same period of last year to 93.1 percent.

That was just above the analyst consensus, as compiled...

