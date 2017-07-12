Recent news:

Generali explores EUR44bn German life book sale: report

Matthew Neill 12 July 2017

Italian carrier Generali is gearing up sell its EUR44bn ($50bn) German life book, Reuters reported, citing sources close to the matter.

Generali's Leben book, which ceased writing new business in 2015 but continues to offer life cover in the country under different brands, is being evaluated by Morgan Stanley for potential sale, the news service said today.

A Generali representative told Reuters: "A sale of certain portfolios within the German perimeter could be just one of several strategic options we...

