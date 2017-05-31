Recent news:

Generali divests defensive Intesa stake

Matthew Neill 31 May 2017

Generali has sold the 3.04 percent stake it purchased in Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo in February to fend off a takeover.



Shares in the Italian insurer slipped marginally shortly after the start of trading, while Intesa also edged lower after Generali said late yesterday it had divested the 510 million shares.



These were worth around EUR1.3bn ($1.45bn) at yesterday's closing price of EUR2.55.



Generali also said it had terminated related hedging arrangements it made on 17 February amid a mooted...

