Recent news:

Generali credit would sour in Intesa takeover: Moodys

Ted Bunker 27 January 2017

A takeover of Italy's biggest insurer, Assicurazioni Generali SpA by Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, the nation's largest bank by market share, would adversely affect the carrier's credit, according to Moody's Investors Service.

Such a transaction, which Intesa said it was exploring on 24 January, "would dilute Generali's significant geographical diversification, one of its main strengths", Moody's said in a statement today. The US credit rating company said the impact on Intesa would depend on the financing.

Moody's also cited "significant" risks...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership