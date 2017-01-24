Generali blocks takeover by acquiring Intesa stake

Generali has taken an extraordinary step to block rumoured takeover attempts from Italian bank and rival life insurer Intesa San Paolo alongside Germany's Allianz.
In a statement released after trading ended in Milan, Generali revealed that it had acquired a 3.01 percent stake in the potential Italian acquirer.
Under Italian law, the move effectively blocks Intesa from making a bid because its voting rights in Generali would be capped at 3 percent.
The country's cross-shareholding restrictions reportedly bar one company...
