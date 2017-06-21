Recent news:

Generali appoints new strategy director

Laura Board 21 June 2017

Italian carrier Generali has appointed the CEO of its Europ Assistance medical assistance business to the position of group strategy and business accelerator director.

Bruno Scaroni will take up his new role on 1 July, while continuing to lead Europ Assistance until a replacement is found.

Outgoing strategy and business accelerator director Gian Paolo Meloncelli "will leave the group at the end of June to pursue new professional opportunities", Generali said.

Scaroni joined Goldman Sachs International in 2000 as a...

