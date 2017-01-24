Recent news:

Generali appoints Leonardi Asia CEO

Matthew Neill 23 January 2017

Generali has hired Rob Leonardi from Axa as its new CEO for Asia.



Leonardi joined the company earlier this month and is based in Hong Kong. He will report directly to Frédéric de Courtois, CEO of global business lines & international.



He replaces Jack Howell, who became Asia Pacific CEO of Zurich in August last year.



Leonardi served as regional chief health and marketing officer for Axa in Asia for almost three years from 2014.



He concurrently held the position...

