Recent news:

Gen Re receives final India branch approval

Matthew Neill 15 May 2017

Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary Gen Re has been granted final "R3" approval to set up a branch in India.

The company was reportedly given the penultimate "R2" approval in March and was said to have been targeting a launch in the country prior to the 1 April renewals.

Venkatesh Chakravarty will assume the role of CEO for the branch, as well as holding operational responsibility for the life and health business. Chakravarty has held the role of head of India for...

