Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

15 May 2017

Search archive

Gen Re receives final India branch approval

Matthew Neill 15 May 2017

Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary Gen Re has been granted final "R3" approval to set up a branch in India.

The company was reportedly given the penultimate "R2" approval in March and was said to have been targeting a launch in the country prior to the 1 April renewals.

Venkatesh Chakravarty will assume the role of CEO for the branch, as well as holding operational responsibility for the life and health business. Chakravarty has held the role of head of India for...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π