Gen Re moves closer to India licence

Matthew Neill 10 March 2017

Berkshire Hathaway reinsurer Gen Re has reportedly cleared the second of three stages of approval from the Indian regulator to write business in the country.

According to the Times of India, Gen Re was granted the 'R2' approval following a board meeting of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) last week.

The company is reportedly seeking to launch in the country in time for the 1 April renewals.

Gen Re is the latest global reinsurer to pass...

