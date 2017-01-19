Recent news:

GCC reinsurers tightened property conditions at 1.1: AM Best

Charlie Thomas 18 January 2017

Reinsurers operating in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) further tightened terms and conditions for property policies during the 1 January renewals, according to AM Best.

The ratings agency noted in a report published today that the spate of fire losses in the region over the past three years had prompted reinsurers to act.

The most notable were the fires in Dubai at the Address Hotel on New Year's Eve 2015, and earlier that year at the Torch residential skyscraper.

The...

