29 December 2016

Gator Re exceeds trigger by $20mn

Lucy Jones 29 December 2016

American Strategic Insurance has told investors that 2016 storm losses covered by its Gator Re cat bond have reached $195mn, surpassing the bond's $175mn trigger point, sister title Trading Risk understands.

The most recent loss report put claims at $195.2mn at the end of November.

By the end of July, covered losses had reached $148.6mn. That figure had risen to between $164mn and $165mn at the end of September.

American Strategic took significant losses earlier this year from several severe...

