Gas takes Scor US property treaty role

David Bull 23 February 2017

Augustin Gas has been named head of property in Scor's Chicago-based US treaty team, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The executive was formerly head of Scor's global P&C retrocession department, a position he took up in January 2012, and has been with the reinsurer for 11 years.

In his new role he will report directly to Frank Coglianese, who he effectively succeeds after the executive moved from head of US property treaty to take over as P&C treaty reinsurance CUO...

