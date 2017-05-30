Recent news:

Gallagher makes deals to expand in Texas, Illinois

Dan Ascher 30 May 2017

Acquisitive brokerage Arthur J Gallagher has concluded two deals that will help the intermediary grow its footprint in Texas and on home turf in Illinois.

In separate announcements today, Gallagher revealed it has acquired family-run Zuber Insurance Agency, which offers a full suite of commercial and personal property and casualty lines as well as employee benefits and life insurance from a base in Houston, and the Williams-Manny Insurance Group in the Plains State.

The Houston broker was established by JL...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership