Gable and Enterprise failures lead to extra FSCS levy

Charlie Thomas 16 January 2017

The UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has announced a supplementary levy for general insurers of £63mn ($83mn) to compensate the policyholders of failed insurers Enterprise and Gable Insurance.

Invoices will be sent to firms at the end of January. Additional levies were also handed down to life and pension intermediaries and mortgage advisers after unforeseen compensation costs hit those sectors last year.

The £63mn figure is in addition to the £91mn already earmarked for the general insurance industry to...

