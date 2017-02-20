Recent news:

Fowle to replace Slabbert as Chaucer CEO

Adam McNestrie 20 February 2017

Chaucer CEO Johan Slabbert has left the company and will be replaced by chief underwriting officer John Fowle, parent company The Hanover has said in a statement.



Slabbert is leaving to pursue other opportunities, the statement said, without making the timetable for the handover explicit.



The outgoing CEO, Chaucer's CFO before his promotion, had been in post only since November 2015 when he succeeded Bob Stuchbery who held the top job at the Lloyd's insurer when it was acquired by...

