Four staff at risk as Syndicate 1945 closes marine book

Charlie Thomas 20 December 2017

Sirius has decided to close the marine book of its Syndicate 1945, putting underwriters Robert Birchard and Kevin White and a pair of support staff at risk, The Insurance Insider understands.

The team, which will not be renewing or accepting any new business as of 19 December, is thought to have written between $30mn and $35mn of premium across marine cargo, treaty and yacht business, as well as providing some capacity to an energy MGA.

Sources said the closure was...

