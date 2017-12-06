Recent news:

Four new wildfires spread through Southern California

Catrin Shi 6 December 2017

Four new wildfires have torn through southern California, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and destroying hundreds of buildings, according to reports.

The first fire in Ventura County, named the Thomas Fire, started north of Santa Paula on Monday evening and spread rapidly to cover at least 50,000 acres, according to the New York Times.

Three more fires started on Tuesday.

One in Los Angeles County quickly spread to 11,000 acres and another in San Bernardino County...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership