Recent news:

Fosun wins $50mn ProSight legacy book contract

Dan Ascher and Adam McNestrie 8 March 2017

Fosun's recently established US legacy operation has won a contract to manage the run-off book of up-for-sale specialty carrier Prosight, The Insurance Insider understands.

The book, which is believed to hold reserves of around $50mn, is made up of pooled asbestos and environmental liabilities, sources told this publication.

The portfolio was originally written by New York Magic, which became ProSight in 2009 after being acquired by the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs and TPG Capital.

It is understood that...

