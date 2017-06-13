Recent news:

Fosuns Peak Re wins clearance for Malaysia branch

Laura Board 13 June 2017

Fosun-owned reinsurer Peak Re said it has received approval-in-principle to establish a branch in Labuan, Malaysia from the Labuan Financial Services Authority.

The clearance allows the business to write risk with effect from 23 May.

Peak Re CEO Franz-Josef Hahn said: "As one of the world's fastest growing areas of economic cooperation, ASEAN, and in particular Malaysia, plays an important role in Peak Re's business strategy."

He added: "This approval from Labuan FSA will strengthen our presence in Malaysia and...

