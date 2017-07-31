Recent news:

Fosun chairman backs China overseas M&A crackdown: report

Matthew Neill 31 July 2017

Fosun International chairman Guo Guangchang has thrown his weight behind an "essential and timely" push for stricter oversight of overseas M&A deals by Chinese authorities, according to a report.

In a post on Fosun's official page on Chinese social network WeChat, Guo said the restrictions were necessary to stymie the spread of risky investment practices and regulate the current financial "chaos", Reuters reported.

He said: "This can certainly eradicate a significant amount of irrational investment and things that are potential...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership