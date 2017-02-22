Recent news:

Former RSA Ireland CFO admits misconduct

Charlie Thomas 22 February 2017

Rory O'Connor, the former CFO for RSA Insurance Ireland, has admitted misconduct and agreed to fines and other sanctions following an investigation by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC).



In the first sanctions imposed on actuaries under the FRC's actuarial scheme, two former RSA Insurance Ireland actuaries also face penalties.



The FRC investigated financial irregularities that occurred at the company in the year ended 31 December 2012, and before.



The FRC said today that O'Connor had admitted that his conduct "...

