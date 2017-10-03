Recent news:

Former Novae CFO Fry becomes head of reinsurance at AIG

Bernard Goyder 3 October 2017

Charlie Fry, the former CFO of Novae Group, has been appointed as head of reinsurance buying, operations and transformation at AIG, as the carrier's new CEO Brian Duperreault continues to build his senior team.

The role includes oversight of AIG's global reinsurance, shared services, transformation and administration functions.

Fry will report to Peter Zaffino, CEO of general insurance, and join the general insurance executive leadership committee. Zaffino is another recent arrival at AIG, having joined from Marsh where he was...

