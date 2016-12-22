Recent news:

Former Mitsui at Lloyds CEO McKee departs MS Amlin

Adam McNestrie 20 December 2016

Andrew McKee, CEO of MS Amlin's managing agency, is to leave the Lloyd's arm of Mitsui Sumitomo later this month.

McKee was of CEO of Mitsui Sumitomo's Lloyd's business ahead of the Japanese big three member's £3.5bn ($4.3bn) acquisition of London-listed insurer Amlin, announced in September 2015.

Under the merged structure, McKee became CEO of MS Amlin Underwriting Ltd, the firm's managing agency and the key regulated entity for the group.

McKee will leave the business on 23 December, with...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership