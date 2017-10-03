Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 October 2017

Former Integro UK duo consider broking start-up

Charlie Thomas 3 October 2017

John Sutton and Toby Humphreys, who led Integro's UK operation for more than a decade until their exit in March this year, are planning to launch a new brokerage, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources have told this publication that the duo are considering launching a broking platform that would provide a home for entrepreneurial producers frustrated at their current firms.

As the pair are still serving out a notice period from Integro, it is expected that the new platform will...

This article was published as part of issue October 2017/1

