Recent news:

Former Integro UK duo consider broking start-up

Charlie Thomas 3 October 2017

John Sutton and Toby Humphreys, who led Integro's UK operation for more than a decade until their exit in March this year, are planning to launch a new brokerage, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources have told this publication that the duo are considering launching a broking platform that would provide a home for entrepreneurial producers frustrated at their current firms.

As the pair are still serving out a notice period from Integro, it is expected that the new platform will...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password