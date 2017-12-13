Recent news:

Former Ebix Europe head joins London modernisation push

Bernard Goyder 13 December 2017

Jeff Ward, the former head of Ebix Europe, has joined the London market modernisation programme as vendor engagement lead, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

He will report to Adrian Thornycroft, programme director for the Target Operating Model (Tom) at the London Market Group (LMG).

A spokesperson for the Tom said: "Jeff's role is to help get both technology vendors and market firms electronically connected with the various Tom initiatives, helping to achieve straight-through processing and the goal of one-touch data...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership