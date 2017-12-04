Recent news:

Former Chubb CEO OHare dies at 75

Ted Bunker 4 December 2017

Dean O'Hare, the Chubb CEO who led the insurer into the 21 first century, has died, the company said today. He was 75 years old.

O'Hare began his career at Chubb as an underwriting trainee in 1963 and eventually served as a financial analyst and assistant to Percy Chubb II, a descendent of the New Jersey-based company's founder, Chubb said. O'Hare rose to CFO in 1981 and president in 1986.

In 1988, he was named chairman and CEO and held...

