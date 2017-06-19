Recent news:

Former Benfield chairman Coldman gains OBE

Laura Board and Ted Bunker 19 June 2017

Insurance veteran John Coldman has been appointed an officer of the Order of the British Empire in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

He gained the award for services to business, young people and charity.

Coldman's experience over more than 45 years in the industry ranges from reinsurance broking at WT Greig, which became Greig Fester and merged with the Benfield Group, to running Lloyd's insurers and serving as deputy chairman of the Lloyd's Council.

The executive started out at Greig and...

