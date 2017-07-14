Recent news:

Former Ariel CEO and AFG mint venture capital firm

Adam McNestrie 14 July 2017

Former Ariel Re CEO Tom Milligan has teamed up with American Financial Group (AFG) to establish a venture capital firm that will help entrepreneurs launch underwriting businesses, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources said that AmWins is also involved in the project, which is called Beat Capital Partners, with the US wholesale distribution giant's president and vice chairman Skip Cooper taking a place on its board as a non-executive director.

It is understood that Beat has already quietly made its first investment and sponsored its first launch through Geoff Pryor-White's cyber MGA Tarian Underwriting. The enterprise has been up and running since January.

Milligan is non-executive chairman of Beat, with other members of the board including Cooper, AFG CFO Jeff Consolino, and Martin Reith, CEO of AFG's Lloyd's platform Neon. Neon's corporate strategy director Deepon Sen Gupta is also on the board.

Shradha Rughani, a former colleague of Milligan's at Ariel and Goldman Sachs, is understood to have joined as chief operating officer.

Beat's proposition to entrepreneurs rests upon the provision of working capital, infrastructure and Lloyd's paper, with Neon's resources being leveraged and Syndicate 2468 lined up as the presumptive lead paper provider for any venture.

Some businesses will launch as MGAs, while others may be sponsored into the Lloyd's market or set up as balance sheet carriers.

As with Tarian, Beat has told prospective recipients of its investments that they will be able to operate as independent businesses with their own brands and management teams.

Sources briefed on the structure of the incubator told The Insurance Insider that Beat will take a slim majority stake in the businesses it helps to launch, with management holding the balance.

Where some other incubators and venture capital-style firms for underwriting entrepreneurs look to build in a liquidity event allowing investors to cash out, Beat is understood to be based on a perpetual model that is not geared towards an exit - paralleling a partnership model.

Milligan is currently a non-executive director at Lancashire and Managing Agency Partners. He became co-CEO of Ariel Re in 2012 when Goldman Sachs acquired the Bermudian reinsurer, leaving after the New York investment bank sold the reinsurer to BTG Pactual and the Abu Dhabi Investment Council.

Milligan had been head of Goldman Sachs' Arrow Syndicate 1910 after joining the bank in 2005.

The Insurance Insider revealed last year that Barbican's head of cyber Pryor-White was working to launch an MGA in cooperation with Neon.

Beat declined to comment.