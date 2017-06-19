Recent news:

Former ABI director general Boleat knighted

Laura Board 19 June 2017

Mark Boleat, the first ever director general of the Association of British Insurers, was awarded a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Boleat joined the ABI in 1993 as director general, according to his website.

He is currently deputy chairman of the policy and resources committee of the City of London Corporation, having held the chairman role for five years until May.

Boleat was previously chairman at competition regulators in both Guernsey and Jersey, and since February has been chairman...

