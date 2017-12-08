Recent news:

FM Global leads $225mn Eastman Chemical blast cover

David Bull 8 December 2017

An explosion at Eastman Chemical Company's Kingsport, Tennessee site in October has led to a loss notification in the region of $225mn on an FM Global-led insurance cover, The Insurance Insider understands.

According to sources, industrial and engineered risk specialist FM Global is the lead carrier on the cover for the plant.

Others exposed to the loss are likely to include reinsurers on FM Global's line treaty for chemical plants along with underwriters in the facultative market.

It is thought the Johnston, Rhode Island-based carrier also has a $300mn xs $200mn facultative reinsurance cover in place that the loss is expected to trigger.

In its third quarter results, Eastman said the 4 October explosion in the Kingsport site's coal gasification area had disrupted the plant's manufacturing operations.

It added that there had been no serious injuries and no impact to the environment and that all manufacturing operations had resumed apart from coal gasification.

"Due to the unique advantages of our scale and integration, the company has made excellent progress in repairing the facility and implemented alternate processes to maintain operations of downstream derivative facilities of coal gasification," it said.

In the 26 October statement, Eastman added that the coal gasification area of the site was expected to be operable by year-end, with normal operations expected to resume in early 2018.

At the time, Eastman said the net impact of the incident was expected to cut $50mn to $100mn from operating earnings, while projecting costs related to the blast at around $100mn in the fourth quarter. The company said that would be partially offset by insurance recoveries expected in next year's first half.

The loss represents another notable hit for FM Global in a year that has included a number of large individual-risk losses and heavy natural catastrophe activity, including the HIM hurricanes.

The insurer wrote the cover for US chemical corporation Huntsman's titanium dioxide manufacturing facility in Finland, which caught fire in January and is expected to cost insurers $578mn.



FM Global is also expected to take significant losses from this year's hurricanes, most notably Maria, because of its pharmaceutical exposures in Puerto Rico.

But as this publication reported earlier this week, the carrier has told its reinsurers it does not expect claims from the storm to attach its main property cat excess-of-loss programme.



FM Global did not respond to a request for comment on this article.