FM Global gets Luxembourg license for post-Brexit hub

Ted Bunker 30 May 2017

Mutual property insurer FM Global has won a license from Luxembourg that will let it set up a new European hub in the Grand Duchy as Brexit threatens to make a longtime base in London less useful.

Luxembourg authorities at the Commissariat aux Assurances issued the license to its FM Insurance Europe unit, the Johnston, Rhode Island-based carrier said today. The office will be located at Regus Kirchberg City Centre.

The nearly two-century old mutual chose Luxembourg as its new...

