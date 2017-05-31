Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

31 May 2017

Search archive

FM Global gets Luxembourg license for post-Brexit hub

Ted Bunker 30 May 2017

Mutual property insurer FM Global has won a license from Luxembourg that will let it set up a new European hub in the Grand Duchy as Brexit threatens to make a longtime base in London less useful.

Luxembourg authorities at the Commissariat aux Assurances issued the license to its FM Insurance Europe unit, the Johnston, Rhode Island-based carrier said today. The office will be located at Regus Kirchberg City Centre.

The nearly two-century old mutual chose Luxembourg as its new...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π