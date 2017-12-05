Recent news:

FM Global elevates Hodge to oversee underwriting

Ted Bunker 5 December 2017

FM Global has named Randy Hodge as senior vice president, underwriting and reinsurance, overseeing the company's underwriting and reinsurance functions from headquarters in Johnston, Rhode Island.

Hodge was previously a vice president and field operations manager in the Atlanta office for the big insurer. He joined the company in 1990.

Trained as an electrical engineer, Hodge also has held client service and engineering posts with the carrier...

