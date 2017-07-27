Recent news:

FM Global appoints EMEA/Asia Pac head

Matthew Neill 27 July 2017

Specialist commercial property carrier FM Global has named Stefano Tranquillo to lead its EMEA and Asia Pacific division from the company's new Luxembourg office.

Tranquillo was most recently the insurer's division manager for Asia Pacific, where he was based in Singapore as a senior vice president. Before that he served as manager for the Northern European operation.

FM Global also said that David Johnson, former operations manager in Asia, has been appointed as vice president, regional manager for the continent...

