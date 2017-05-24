Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

24 May 2017

Search archive

Florida water claim losses spiral: AM Best

Fiona Robertson 24 May 2017

Assignment of benefits (AOB) problems in the Florida property insurance market have led to a 14.2 percent annual increase in water claim losses since 2010, according an AM Best report.

The AOB process allows an insured to assign rights to payment of a claim to a third party, and gives contractors the right to have their legal fees reimbursed if they are found by courts to be owed a larger sum - no matter how small the additional amount -...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π