Recent news:

Florida water claim losses spiral: AM Best

Fiona Robertson 24 May 2017

Assignment of benefits (AOB) problems in the Florida property insurance market have led to a 14.2 percent annual increase in water claim losses since 2010, according an AM Best report.

The AOB process allows an insured to assign rights to payment of a claim to a third party, and gives contractors the right to have their legal fees reimbursed if they are found by courts to be owed a larger sum - no matter how small the additional amount -...

