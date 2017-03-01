Recent news:

Florida waits for Demotech action after deadline passes

David Bull 1 March 2017

The Florida homeowners' insurance market is waiting on Demotech after the deadline for capital-depleted carriers to replenish their surplus passed yesterday.

While only a handful of companies will be waiting nervously to find out if they are on the ratings agency's downgrade list, the rest of the market will also be keenly anticipating updated guidance from Demotech about changing reinsurance requirements.

As reported yesterday, a number of the Florida insurers considered vulnerable to the downgrade threat earlier this month appear...

