Recent news:

Floridas Seeman Holtz expands in California

Ted Bunker 16 June 2017

Seeman Holtz is expanding in Southern California with the acquisition of Direct Choice, a broker based in Stevenson Ranch, north of Los Angeles.

The deal will also strengthen the online capabilities of Boca Raton, Florida-based Seeman Holtz said in announcing the deal today. Terms were not disclosed.

Direct Choice is led by Colby Singer, who will remain at the company, Seeman Holtz said.

""Colby brings a tremendous talent to help us build out our digital marketing campaign nationwide," said Eric...

