Recent news:

Florida rates slip to 10% above last low

Fiona Robertson 6 June 2017

Florida reinsurance rates are now hovering just 10 percent above the previous cyclical lows noted in 1999-2000, after falling by 5.1 percent at this year's June renewal, according to JLT Re.

The broker's rate-on-line index registered a faster drop this year than at the June 2016 renewal, when it fell by 3.1 percent.

Click to enlarge Florida reinsurance prices have fallen 40 percent from the peaks recorded in 2012, according to the index.

JLT Re said renewal rates ranged from...

