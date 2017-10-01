Florida Irma claims rise to almost $4bn

Just 17 days after Irma ravaged Florida, raking the Keys with
130mph winds and sweeping up the western side of the state, nearly
$4bn in damage claims have been filed with insurers.
The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation reported 622,210 claims had been filed as of late yesterday totalling $3.975bn.
Ranked by number of claims, Miami-Dade County had the most, with 73,594, followed by Orlando's Orange County with 52,421 and Broward County, which abuts Miami-Dade on the north, with 49,221...
