Florida Irma claims rise to almost $4bn

Ted Bunker 28 September 2017

Just 17 days after Irma ravaged Florida, raking the Keys with 130mph winds and sweeping up the western side of the state, nearly $4bn in damage claims have been filed with insurers.



The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation reported 622,210 claims had been filed as of late yesterday totalling $3.975bn.



Ranked by number of claims, Miami-Dade County had the most, with 73,594, followed by Orlando's Orange County with 52,421 and Broward County, which abuts Miami-Dade on the north, with 49,221...

