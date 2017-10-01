Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 October 2017

Florida Irma claims rise to almost $4bn

Ted Bunker 28 September 2017

Just 17 days after Irma ravaged Florida, raking the Keys with 130mph winds and sweeping up the western side of the state, nearly $4bn in damage claims have been filed with insurers.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation reported 622,210 claims had been filed as of late yesterday totalling $3.975bn.

Ranked by number of claims, Miami-Dade County had the most, with 73,594, followed by Orlando's Orange County with 52,421 and Broward County, which abuts Miami-Dade on the north, with 49,221...

