Florida Citizens wins double-digit wind rate hikes

Ted Bunker 6 December 2017

Florida's state-controlled Citizens won double-digit wind-only hikes for next year as regulators set the carrier's rates today, mandating increases of as much as 10.1 percent.

Wind-only rates will rise as little as 0.9 percent for homeowners and as much as 10.1 percent for multi-resident structures such as condominiums, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation said in announcing its rate-setting decisions.

The non-residential commercial property wind-only rate will jump 9.4 percent, while it will climb 9.8 percent for mobile homes. Homeowners&...

